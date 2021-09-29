Friday, October 1st
Cody
Taste of Park County, 6-9 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace. Cost is $40 per ticket, proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Park County. Event will include silent auction, 10 food trucks. Tickets available at CASA office, Chamber of Commerce and The Thistle.
Famous & Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 6:30-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze opening weekend, 1 p.m.-dark, Gallagher’s Natural Beef and Produce. Corn Maze, Large haybale slide, food, drinks, pumpkins and more for sale.
Saturday, October 2nd
Cody
Saturday University, starts 8:30 a.m., Buffalo Bill center of the West.
Events include:
9 a.m.: The Visual Propaganda of Women’s Suffrage: Legacies in Wyoming, New Zealand, and Australia by Dr. Colleen Denney.
10 a.m.: The Armed Man: A Figure in Mexican Cultural Politics by Dr. Nicholas Crane.
11 a.m.: Fragmenting Habitats and Human-Elephant Conflicts in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India by Dr. Ramesh Sivanpillai.
Followed by lunch and roundtable discussion with the speakers.
Scottish Highland Heavy Games, gates open 9 a.m., opening cermonies 9:30 and competition 10, Stampede Park. Must be 18 to register, email mark@nelsonlogrestoration.com or call (307) 899-2146. Events include hammer toss, tug of war and more. Event includes bagpipes, food trucks. free for spectators.
Soroptimist International of Cody Run For Hope, youth race 9 a.m., adult race 9:30, Cod Rec Center.
Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 8th St. at the Ivy. Celebrate the anniversary of Big Horn Chapter. Wildlife biologist Destn Harrell will provide a program on “Bats in the Cave” following meeting.
Cody Farmers Market Fall Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW. Live music, refreshments, raffle and youth games.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze opening weekend, 11 a.m.-dark, Gallagher’s Natural Beef and Produce. Corn Maze, Large haybale slide, food, drinks, pumpkins and more for sale.
Sunday, October 3rd
Cody
Lacy J Dalton concert, 7-10 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. Cost is $20 per person, or two for $35. Tickets available at thecodycattlecompany.com/.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze opening weekend, 1 p.m.-dark, Gallagher’s Natural Beef and Produce. Corn Maze, Large haybale slide, food, drinks, pumpkins and more for sale.
Monday, October 4th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Park County Master Gardeners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Park County Complex conference room. Program by Bernie Butler on the Bell Plaza wall garden. Public is invited. For further information call Linda, (307) 754-9197.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 5th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
