Learn drawing composition, beginner stained glass skills and even decoy painting by signing up for August workshops offered by the Cody Country Art League.
Classes, limited in size, are in CCAL’s large classroom that offers ample room for students to spread out for social distancing. Call (307) 587-3597 to register. All sessions are on Saturdays, although one class has a Sunday option.
Drawing composition
Learn value and composition with Ron Rogers, instructor of the drawing class Composition With Value, Structure and Perspective.
The Aug. 1 all-day session starts at 9 a.m. Nonmembers pay $95 and members $85.50.
With easy-to-understand instruction, the class offers exercises for all students, from novice to accomplished artist.
Rogers has designed his drawing class so students can better understand and strengthen their drawing and art skills through use and application of composition.
During the first part of the class, using hands-on exercises, students will learn composition using value and structure. In the second part, Rogers will add instruction on one, two and three point and atmospheric perspective, and students will learn how to use it to create stronger compositions from the natural world or photographic reference.
“Composition is king,” says Rogers. “How it is used determines the strength or weakness of our artwork. It is one of the most important aspects of all art.
“An artist who is a skilled draftsperson, painter, sculptor, potter, etc., and has poor compositions creates art that is weak. Yet an artist who is much less skilled and creates art with good compositions will have much stronger artwork.”
Stained glass
Learn the basics of stained glass using the copper foil method and leave with a small finished piece when you sign up for Suzie Warner’s Stained Glass 101.
Sessions are on Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., or Aug. 9, noon-5 p.m.
A fee of $75 for nonmembers and $67.50 for members includes all materials. Wear pants and closed toe shoes.
Line drawings
Learn to draw what you see and find shapes of light in everyday objects to create realistic line drawings with instructor John Giarrizzo.
His class Ways of Seeing: Drawing from Observation is for beginners to advanced art students.
The two-session class is 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.
Cost is $150 for nonmembers. CCAL members receive a $15 discount.
Decoy painting
Duck Decoy Painting taught by Julie Oriet is tentatively set for Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There is a $65 fee plus the cost of a decoy.
Gallery
The Community Art Show continues through Aug. 7.
The free, month-long event showcases professional, amateur and youth masterpieces by local artists.
CCAL’s gallery at 836 Sheridan is open Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Visitors are asked to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic by staying at least 6 feet apart and wearing a face mask to protect themselves and others.
