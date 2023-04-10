As part of their series of free educational presentations, the East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host Montana State University Regents Professor Emerita of Earth Sciences Cathy Whitlock, who will give a presentation on climate change in the Yellowstone region on Tuesday, April 11.
TU presentation on climate change
- By STEPHEN DOW stephen@codyenterprise.com
