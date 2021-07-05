The Park County Library in Cody is hosting author Anne MacKinnon at 6 p.m. Thursday in Grizzly Hall.
MacKinnon is the author of Public Waters: Lessons from Wyoming for the American West.
Drawing on 40 years as a journalist, with training in water law and economics, MacKinnon paints a lively picture of the arcane twists in the notable record of water law in Wyoming. She tracks advances and retreats of the state’s water-law system in meeting public needs from the early days of small settlers and big stockmen through recent energy boom-and-bust. She further traces darker threads, covering the antagonism toward Native American water rights and streamflow protection for rivers.
MacKinnon has a passion for translating natural resource management issues for general audiences.
Having followed the coal industry from Kentucky to Wyoming as a journalist, she has made her home in Wyoming for 40 years.
Part of a team that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize, she became editor-in-chief of the statewide Casper Star-Tribune and later helped found and direct the online in-depth news site WyoFile.com.
Armed with a law degree and eventually a PhD in natural resource economics, she became increasingly interested in how societies in arid places manage a resource as vital and scarce as water.
She has organized conferences on water issues, tracked the work of state and tribal boards governing water, served eight years on the Wyoming Water Development Commission, and has been an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming. She lives in Casper.
The events is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase at each event.
