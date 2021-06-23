The Park County Libraries will be hosting the magical entertainment of magician Cody Landstrom.
Landstrom has been preforming magic for corporations, celebrities, and libraries for more than 33 years and his performance is suitable for any age. He combines the skills of comedy magic, slight of hand and masterful juggling.
Landstrom will make a stop at each Library on Tuesday. The Meeteetse Library will be first to host a magic show at 10 a.m. Then, Landstrom will head over to the Powell Library in the afternoon at 2. The Cody Library will be last to host a magic show, with a special after-hours event, at 6:30 p.m.
Prepare to be dazzled and amazed with these fun, family-friendly events that are free and open to the public. All ages are invited to attend. Check out the events section at parkcountylibrary.org for more information.
