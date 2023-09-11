The Irma Hotel is arguably the center of Cody. Other institutions might plausibly make the case that they, in fact, are the real center of town, but the Irma was built by Buffalo Bill himself to function as the nucleus of his namesake community.
When William F. Cody and George T. Beck were in negotiations with the Burlington. Railroad to build a spur line to their tiny settlement, the need was communicated for a solid justification the railroad could use to warrant the great expense in reaching the collection of crude shacks on a dry bench in the remote Big Horn Basin. The men recognized the importance of constructing a firm anchor that would function to solidify their new town and help it quickly get on its feet a building that would assure the future of Cody and guarantee it would never be relegated to a Wyoming ghost town, like so many of its neighbors.
William Cody brought in the architect Alfred Wilderman Woods from Lincoln, NE for the project. Woods mostly designed churches around the Midwest, so adding a hotel to his resume was a bit incongruous.
The initial rendering of the Irma Hotel as Cody envisioned shows a large, three-story edifice with thick, arched columns and heavy cornices. The sketch depicted a striking structure he hoped would appeal to the many worldly travelers would soon be arriving in Cody set on a visit to nearby Yellowstone National Park.
Construction of the grand hotel coincided with the arrival of the railroad in 1901. Grey sandstone was quarried from the outcroppings near Beck Lake, and red sandstone was taken from the Chugwater features along Sulphur Creek and Trail Creek. River stones were gathered from nearby eroding slopes.
These construction materials were fitting because they lent the hotel the same color scheme as the surrounding landscape. Moreover, the terraced structure of the building corresponded with the wide, flat sagebrush benches surrounding the Shoshone River.
When the Irma Hotel officially opened its doors in November 1902, it was clearly much smaller and significantly pared down from the original dream. Unfortunately, Cody simply could not manufacture the funds to construct his large vision.
Within a year of its completion, Cody was already planning to enlarge the Irma Hotel by a significant degree. The western and southern faces of the hotel had been left unfinished with this eventual expansion in mind. Cody asked Woods to draft a large two-story addition that would double the footprint of the hotel, in addition to the assembly of a whole third story and an indoor palm cafe.
Of course, these plans never came to fruition. But it is interesting to ponder the Irma Hotel we all know today as only a small section of a sprawling tourist complex Cody had intended to cover the entire block.
Despite falling short of its original vision, the Irma Hotel did serve its intended function.
It was the anchor point the growing town needed to get established and served as the jumping-off point for countless tourists and dudes. The hotel commanded the main intersection in early Cody, where visitors arrived in town from the train depot by coming up 12th st. and then eventually heading west on Sheridan ave. The hotel was strategically situated to supply a memorable first impression to every traveler moving through town.
In 1973 the Irma Hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, qualifying for significance in American history. It’s in this case, the growth of Western tourism and also for its relation to Buffalo Bill Cody, a notable person in the history of the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.