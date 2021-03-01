Northwest College professor Emily Schultz, Ph.D., speaks about natural defense systems against invasive species in a virtual talk at noon on Thursday.
The talk is part of the Draper Natural History Museum’s March Lunchtime Expedition.
Understanding the role of consumers in density-dependent plant population dynamics is a long-standing goal in ecology and is important for understanding the role herbivores play in the suppression of invasive species. However, the generality of herbivory effects across heterogeneous landscapes is poorly understood due to the pervasive influence of context dependence. Schulz’s team tested effects of native insect herbivory on the population dynamics of a bull thistle, in a field experiment replicated across eight sites in eastern Nebraska.
Using density-dependent population models, they found potential for explosive low-density population growth and complex density fluctuations under herbivore exclusion. However, herbivore access drove population decline, suppressing complex fluctuations. While plant-herbivore interaction outcomes are famously context-dependent, the project demonstrated that herbivores suppress potentially invasive populations throughout the study region, and this qualitative outcome is insensitive to environmental context. Their novel modeling approach shows that native insect herbivores consistently prevent hard-to-predict fluctuations of weeds in environments otherwise susceptible to invasion.
Schultz started her career in ecology at Scripps College, working with Diane Thomson on interactions between native and invasive plants in southern California. After college, Schultz traveled the world as a research assistant, before completing her doctorate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology with Tom Miller at Rice University. After graduate school, she worked as a postdoctoral researcher with Margaret Evans at the Laboratory of Tree Ring Research at the University of Arizona. To date, Schultz has helped study the cascading effects of the brown tree snake introduction on Guam, the recovery of endemic plant population following invasive herbivore removal on the California Channel Islands, and the effects of climate change on pine distributions. Schultz is currently an assistant professor of biology at Northwest College where she teaches general biology, plant and fungal biology, and forest management.
