CIVIL ACTIONS
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; The plaintiffs have submitted supplemental material to support a motion for summary judgement in response to the defendant’s motion for summary judgement. In February, the plaintiffs submitted an amended complaint requesting a permanent injunction against the defendants, a declaratory judgement, a prescriptive or implied easement if necessary, an order against the defendants from harassing and bullying the plaintiffs, and a monetary judgement against the defendants. The plaintiffs claim they have easement rights to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants say this easement right does not exist and have blocked the access. They also claim alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property. The defendants have also requested a permanent injunction against the Bartel’s continued use of an irrigation tower light. This has not yet been granted.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Tammy Friedman; Friedman entered a guilty plea to delivery of controlled substance meth. She was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison with credit for 238 days served. In July, Friedman admitted to breaking the terms of her probation. During the summer of 2019 Friedman was found in possession of and testing positive for marijuana. It was the third time Friedman has been accused of breaking her probation. In October 2016, Friedman had two counts in her case dismissed, but for delivery of a controlled substance meth charge, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty. The court’s finding of guilt was deferred and she was placed on supervised probation for 4 years.
State v. Erin Clark; Clark has renewed her waiver of a right to a speedy trial. She is accused of conspiring to deliver Schedule II controlled substance meth and possession with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. Clark is accused of selling meth around 50 times between 2017-2018 to co-conspirator Bill Lee.
State v. Austin Kondash; Kondash is charged with delivery of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. Kondash is accused of selling 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant from his Cody home in November 2019.
