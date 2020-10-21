Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jay Martin, 37, warrant, Oct. 11
Ken Norgaard, 47, warrant, Oct.19
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance, physical altercation, man vs. woman, man intoxicated, Lane 9, Powell, Oct. 11.
Report of woman being attacked by husband the night before, Lane 9, Powell, Oct. 14.
Report of man yelling and beating on doors, unable to be located, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, Oct. 14.
Report of blue car parking in front of Conoco Country Store, blocking door and honking.
Burglar alarm activated, assistance given, County Road 2AC, Cody, Oct. 17.
Report of woman throwing brick through window, Shoshone River Drive, Cody, Oct. 17.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 120 N, Cody, Oct. 11.
Honda civic vs. deer, no injury, no blockage, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Oct. 12.
Car vs. deer crash with airbag deployment, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Oct. 13.
Two car crash, airbag deployed, injuries occurred, US 14A/WYO 114, Cody, Oct. 13.
Report of crashed side-by-side with driver possibly dead, County Road 1AB, Clark, Oct. 15.
White Camry vs. deer, WYO 294/Lane 12, Powell, Oct. 15.
Slide off, no injury, US 14A, Cody, Oct. 17.
Other
Lost ATV winch reported near Wood River Ranch, County Road 4DT, Meeteetse, Oct. 12.
Report of pack llama going missing on elk hunting trip near Kirwin Trailhead, County Road 4DT, Meeteetse, Oct. 12.
Body found of woman who was in hospice care, Valley Road, Meeteetse, Oct. 13.
Black-and-white pony reported missing, returned to owner, Nez Perce Drive, Cody, Oct. 13.
Fifty to 60 cattle on the road, WYO 120 N, Clark, Oct. 13.
Report of residence being broken into, Lakeshore Circle, Cody, Oct. 13.
Storage unit at Metzler Storage broken into, Hastings Horseshoe, Powell, Oct. 13.
Report of rear license plate being stolen, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Oct. 13.
Sandwich bag of 9mm ammo that had been run over found, request to turn over to deputy, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Oct. 13.
Report of building break-in the night before, Reesy Road, Cody, Oct. 14.
Report of three dogs killing chickens and currently being in chicken coop, Road 19, Powell, Oct. 14.
Report of stray dog attacking reporting party’s dog, dogs separated but strays still on property, WYO 295, Powell, Oct. 16.
Report of man picked up who was assaulted, truck taken with dog inside, Lane 5/WYO 114, Powell, Oct. 17.
Report of lost Aussie Shepherd, returned to owner, Cowgill Road, Cody, Oct. 17.
Four vehicles and camper broken into overnight, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Oct. 17.
Cows on the road, Road 1/Lane 10 1/2, Powell, Oct. 17.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robert Demoney, 35, use of controlled substances, no driver’s license, probation violation, Oct. 13
Kaleb Zarate, 26, warrant, Oct. 14
Rodney Ondler, 61, aggravated assault, battery and breach of peace, Oct. 14
Ken Norgaard, 47, warrant for child abuse-physical injury, unlawful contact, Oct. 15
Matthew Sarrazin, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to signal, Oct. 17
John Cesario, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal turn, Oct. 18
Disturbance
Report of man doing donuts in orange go-kart in bus barn parking lot, 20th Street, Oct. 13.
Report of woman being shot at, cameras placed in trees, 19th Street, Oct. 13.
Report of unknown man harassing an employee, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 15.
Traffic
Vehicle crash, citation issued, 19th/Bleistein Avenue, Oct. 13.
Driver cited for left of center, County Road 2AB, Oct. 13.
Report of five cars crossing centerline near Freedom Street, Cougar Avenue, Oct. 13.
Driver cited for speeding, 43 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, Oct. 14.
Driver cited for speeding, 29 in 20 zone, Sagebrush Street, Oct. 16.
Driver cited for speeding, 44 in 30 zone, no insurance, 16th Street, Oct. 16.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed, 16th Street, Oct. 16.
Driver cited for speeding, Gerrans Avenue, Oct. 16.
Driver cited for obedience to devices, Bleistein Avenue, Oct. 17.
Driver cited for speeding, 29th Street/Baker Drive, Oct. 18.
Possible drunk driver reported, hit construction sign, 19th/Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 18.
Other
Report of marijuana scent, Pioneer Avenue, Oct. 13.
Gallon of paint in road, Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 13.
Phone found in street, returned to owner, Beck Avenue/8th Street, Oct. 13.
Eight puppies and four adult dogs in apartment that smells strongly of feces, Pioneer Avenue, Oct. 13.
Report of work tools being stolen from vehicle, 31st Street, Oct. 14.
Cones at McDonald’s reported stolen, 17th Street, Oct. 14.
Unknown suspect attempted to set fire to multiple restrooms at Cody Middle School and the boys’ locker room, Cougar Avenue, Oct. 14.
Stray cat in garage, request officer come pick it up, Alpine Avenue, Oct. 15.
Person releasing pheasants at City Hall, Rumsey Avenue, Oct. 15.
Truck parked in pull-out smeared with ice cream, lipstick kisses placed all over, Skyline Drive/Meadow Lane Drive, Oct. 15.
Report of two convicted felons with guns and drugs, call completed, Wyoming Avenue, Oct. 17.
Police flag removed from property, sign pulled and thrown in yard, Bleistein Avenue, Oct. 17.
Cell phone reported stolen at rec center, Heart Mountain Street, Oct. 18.
