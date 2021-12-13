Cody High School will have 10 musicians making some noise in the 2022 All-State concert next month in Rock Springs.
Only Sheridan High School and Kelly Walsh High School finished with more All-State selections this year.
All-State honorees include Hayley Pearson-Horner (bassoon), Karina Schoessler (flute), Micah Idema (oboe), Riley Blische (clarinet), Kaydence French (bass clarinet), Nickoli Kumm (alto saxophone), Miriam Horton (alto saxophone), Joseph Killpack (tenor saxophone), Landon Rau (trumpet) and Beau Baxter (tuba).
“The hours of preparation and work it takes to make it into the All-State band is a huge accomplishment,” bend director Wade French said. “It should be noted that this is a full school team effort. These musicians are here because of the fantastic music we have in Park County School District. Our elementary and middle school programs start this process.”
The CHS marching band earned an excellent rating in one of the strongest shows CHS has ever put on at this year’s state marching band competition in Casper, according to French.
In addition, five CHS choir students have been honored with All-State recognition.
Alivia Hatch, Evynn Roberson, Hadrian Houze, Jace Grant and Micah Grant earned All-State choir nods.
The All-State concert will be held Jan. 18 at Rock Springs High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.