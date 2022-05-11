Jenga is a 5-year-old Female Black Domestic Longhair. She wants any and all kinds of affection, especially being rubbed and brushed. Harvey is a 1.5-year-old husky/coonhound mix. Harvey is a sweet but shy boy and has done well with children and other dogs, does not do well with small animals. He loves going for walks and hikes. Harvey would prefer to have a female as an owner. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. 

