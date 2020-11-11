The view from Park County-area highways improved in 2020 as hundreds of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers cleaned their 2-mile highway sections.
In its 31st year, Wyoming’s Adopt‑A‑Highway program has nearly 1,000 participating groups in Wyoming.
Cody-area groups include: First Presbyterian Church; Wapiti Women’s Club; Cody VFW Post 2673 Auxiliary; Trout Creek Ranch; Rozanne and Doug Reachard; the Smith Family; Cody Masonic Bodies; Dano Youth Camps; Powell LDS Youth; Cody FedEx Ground; South Fork Community Clicks 4-H Club; the Krenning Family; Best Westerns of Cody, Sunset Property; Rotary Club of Cody; Trinity Lutheran Church; Ride Safe in Memory of Cujo and Joe Boydston; Carl and Millie Krenning Family; Powell Swim Club; the Edmonds Family; the Dexter Dearcorn Family; Rocket and Groot; Filkin and Shipp; Sunlight Landowners Association; Tom and Carol Wagner; and the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron.
“We really appreciate the volunteers who work to clean up highways in northwest Wyoming,” said Roni Stott, Adopt-A-Highway coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Cody. “These volunteers provide an invaluable service in helping to keep Wyoming beautiful. We really appreciate this volunteer service.”
Volunteers providing this public service range from retired people to elementary school children. Groups represent fraternal, civic and social clubs, youth groups, employee and professional organizations, schools, churches, government agencies and families.
Signs identifying the groups are posted at each end of their adopted highway section, and WYDOT supplies safety brochures, orange vests and trash bags to the volunteers for each cleanup.
Anyone in Park, Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Big Horn counties interested in adopting a highway section should contact WYDOT at (307) 568-3400.
