A local band well-known among the tourists crowds from playing summer Friday nights at The Irma is making its Concerts in the Park debut Tuesday.
Small Country takes the stage 6:30 p.m. at the City Park bandshell. The duo includes Allan Lee on lead guitar and backup vocals and Rob Poncelot, lead vocals and guitar.
“It’s an established event, it’s a main event,” Lee said. “Absolutely, we’re looking forward to playing for Cody. We’ve been really itching for that.”
The band was actually one of the many groups to perform in July during the Sunny and Share event in City Park.
While that event didn’t attract too many people, Lee is expecting to see more Tuesday who will all have a chance to hear the group’s country and 50s rock covers.
“We have a lot of fun,” he said. “We don’t take ourselves seriously. We try to give a good show. We do enjoy playing and it shows.”
What became Small Country began with the Elks Club’s first Friday jam sessions. As Lee recalled it, Poncelot was playing, Lee joined in and they just kept at it, turning that session into a regular occurrence.
They still play those First Fridays at the Elks when they can, but he said the last two months they’ve been booked Fridays at The Irma.
“We’re grateful for the Irma,” Lee said. “Playing out on the porch of the Irma for the visitors, that is a central point, great location.
“I think we actually get more interest from visitors than locals.”
The Tuesday concert will be a chance to show locals what Small Country is all about.
“Well we’re going to have a good time, so it’d be great to see everybody else having a great time on a Tuesday afternoon,” he said.
If you go
What: Small Country at Concerts in the Park.
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Park.
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.