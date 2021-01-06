Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Richard Sherman, $103; Carson Field, $103; Brinson Cozzens, $170; Gavin Reed, $225; Roy Flowers, $125; Craig Miller, $120; Kyle Miller, $150; Blake Thompson, $135; Ryan Hensley, $103; Tracy Cox, $25; Jeffrey Martin, $115; Jonathan Phillips, $205.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Theodore Richmond, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Patricia Anderson, meeting or passing a stopped school bus, $400; Chelsea Linnebur, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $799.99; Juliett Schlake, no child safety restraint, $70; Shaun Brem, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $782.44; Luca Swindler, invalid driver’s license, $140.
NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Richard Sanders, Lame Deer, Mont., $103; Thorvald Nelson, Whitefish, Mont., $180; Michael Post, Billings, $125; Tina McGinty, Thermopolis, $140; Edgar Garay Atilano, Greybull, $160; Marie Willow, Riverton, $99.
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Dawn Dubeau, Shoshoni, invalid docs, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.