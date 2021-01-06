Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES

Richard Sherman, $103; Carson Field, $103; Brinson Cozzens, $170; Gavin Reed, $225; Roy Flowers, $125; Craig Miller, $120; Kyle Miller, $150; Blake Thompson, $135; Ryan Hensley, $103; Tracy Cox, $25; Jeffrey Martin, $115; Jonathan Phillips, $205.

RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES

Theodore Richmond, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Patricia Anderson, meeting or passing a stopped school bus, $400; Chelsea Linnebur, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $799.99; Juliett Schlake, no child safety restraint, $70; Shaun Brem, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $782.44; Luca Swindler, invalid driver’s license, $140.

NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES

Richard Sanders, Lame Deer, Mont., $103; Thorvald Nelson, Whitefish, Mont., $180; Michael Post, Billings, $125; Tina McGinty, Thermopolis, $140; Edgar Garay Atilano, Greybull, $160; Marie Willow, Riverton, $99.

NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES

Dawn Dubeau, Shoshoni, invalid docs, $140.

