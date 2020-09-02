By ZAC TAYLOR
Meeteetse’s signature annual event is back.
For the 108th time, the town is celebrating the holiday and this year there’s more happening than usual, starting Friday afternoon and ending Monday night.
“We’re going, ‘go big or go home’ this year,” said Kristen Yoder, Meeteetse Visitor’s Center director. “In the past Labor Day was epic, in the last few years it’s fallen flat. Now everybody’s been cooped up, so we want to bring them out, entertain them.”
Events start Friday with the annual all-schools reunion, moved from its normal time earlier in the summer.
There is live music planned, food trucks, craft fair and games. Monday is the finale with the parade and rodeo produced by Cowboys with a Mission.
“Let’s keep the events coming, keep them fun and light-hearted,” Yoder said.
Friday
5-7 p.m.: All schools reunion registration and dinner
7 p.m.: Reunion kickoff – burning of the “M”
9 p.m.: Jess Rood at The Cowboy Bar
9 p.m.: Justine May singing at Elkhorn
Saturday
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Double D Cafe
10 a.m.: Ab Meier Memorial Team Roping at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft Fair
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts
10:30 a.m.: Cornhole Tournament at Elkhorn parking lot
4 p.m.: Wyoming Fiddlers at The Elkhorn Bar and Grill
5 p.m.: Low Country Boil at Elkhorn
7 p.m.: Blackwater at Elkhorn
Sunday
10 a.m.: Ab Meier Memorial Team Roping at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – Virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft fair
10:30 a.m.: Horseshoe Tournament at the parking lot of Elkhorn
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts
3 p.m.: Alumni softball game and BBQ put on by FFA - wear Longhorn gear
7 p.m.: Open mic-karaoke
Monday
7-9 a.m.: Breakfast served at the Meeteetse Senior Center
9 a.m.: Labor Day Parade through downtown Meeteetse
9 a.m.: Bloody Marys at Elkhorn and Cowboy
10 a.m.: Street games in front of Firehall and money drop
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft fair
1 p.m.: Meeteetse Labor Day Rodeo – produced by Cowboys with a Mission at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds
6 p.m.: Duck races at Greybull River Bridge
