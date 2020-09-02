image

Lexi, 7, (from left) Pennie and Alex Offley watch the parade go down State Street during the annual Labor Day celebration in Meeteetse last year.

 By ZAC TAYLOR zac@codyenterprise.com

zac@codyenterprise.com

Meeteetse’s signature annual event is back.

For the 108th time, the town is celebrating the holiday and this year there’s more happening than usual, starting Friday afternoon and ending Monday night.

“We’re going, ‘go big or go home’ this year,” said Kristen Yoder, Meeteetse Visitor’s Center director. “In the past Labor Day was epic, in the last few years it’s fallen flat. Now everybody’s been cooped up, so we want to bring them out, entertain them.”

Events start Friday with the annual all-schools reunion, moved from its normal time earlier in the summer.

There is live music planned, food trucks, craft fair and games. Monday is the finale with the parade and rodeo produced by Cowboys with a Mission.

“Let’s keep the events coming, keep them fun and light-hearted,” Yoder said.

Friday

5-7 p.m.: All schools reunion registration and dinner

7 p.m.: Reunion kickoff – burning of the “M”

9 p.m.: Jess Rood at The Cowboy Bar

9 p.m.: Justine May singing at Elkhorn

Saturday

7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Double D Cafe

10 a.m.: Ab Meier Memorial Team Roping at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts

10:30 a.m.: Cornhole Tournament at Elkhorn parking lot

4 p.m.: Wyoming Fiddlers at The Elkhorn Bar and Grill

5 p.m.: Low Country Boil at Elkhorn

7 p.m.: Blackwater at Elkhorn

Sunday

10 a.m.: Ab Meier Memorial Team Roping at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – Virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft fair

10:30 a.m.: Horseshoe Tournament at the parking lot of Elkhorn

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts

3 p.m.: Alumni softball game and BBQ put on by FFA - wear Longhorn gear

7 p.m.: Open mic-karaoke

Monday

7-9 a.m.: Breakfast served at the Meeteetse Senior Center

9 a.m.: Labor Day Parade through downtown Meeteetse

9 a.m.: Bloody Marys at Elkhorn and Cowboy

10 a.m.: Street games in front of Firehall and money drop

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Chocolatier serving plated desserts

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Meeteetse Museum open – virtual quilt auction and Meeteetse Schools exhibit

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft fair

1 p.m.: Meeteetse Labor Day Rodeo – produced by Cowboys with a Mission at Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds

6 p.m.: Duck races at Greybull River Bridge

