Friday, February 4th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse at 2343 Mountain View drive.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, February 5th
Cody
Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Election of delegates for the State Conference in Casper in June. Nominations of officers. Program to follow by Josh Pomeroy on urban forest. For more information call Karin, (412) 715-2927.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 a.m., Irma Hotel, Governor’s Room. Members Valentine Gift exchange, $15-20 value. Guests are welcome.
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Meeteetse
Meeteetse Ice Fishing Derby, 8 a.m., Upper Sunshine. NRA Wall of Guns Fundraiser that night at the Elkhorn.
Powell
Park County Democrats monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Gestalt Studio. Brunch and coffee following meeting.
Sunday, February 6th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Meeteetse
Meeteetse Ice Fishing Derby, 8 a.m., Lower Sunshine.
Monday, February 7th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, February 8th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
