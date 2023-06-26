Sheridan College
Park County students have been named to Sheridan College’s honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester.
Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll and the Part-Time Honor Roll.
There were 69 Sheridan College students named to the President’s Honor Roll. These students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Park County students recognized on the President’s Honor Roll include Cody’s Joseph Priebe and Clark’s Madison Clarke.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 86 Sheridan College students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Matthew Hobbs of Powell was named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
Finally, 53 Sheridan College students were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll. These students earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.
Cody’s Vincent Evans was named to the Part-Time Honor Roll.
Other colleges
Patrick Mars of Cody was named to Concordia University Nebraska’s honors list for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Heston Williams made the Spring 2023 Dean’s List Honorees at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. The Dean’s List Honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
Calvin Crawford of Cody, earned President’s List recognition at Utah Tech University. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Georgia Hitchcock was named to McPherson College’s Honor Roll, Honorable Mention. Students must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the last term to qualify for the honor roll. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
Anna Brenner was named to the Aurora University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Brenner is majoring in Psychology. The Dean’s List at the Illinois college recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution.
