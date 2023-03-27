After a successful event in 2022, NWC Giving Day will return to campus in its third year Thursday, March 30.
The Foundation aims to secure gifts from 400 supporters that day. Every 100 donors will unlock a challenge gift.
The first-ever NWC Giving Day took place in 2021 and marked the start of a new annual tradition on campus.
During last year’s 24-hour giving blitz, 355 individuals donated $98,209 in support of scholarships, the student center, athletics and other areas of campus support.
This year’s Giving Day event is accompanied by a new addition: the opportunity to fund a variety of smaller projects throughout program areas across campus that will help positively impact student lives.
Project examples include cooking equipment for a photography studio on campus, study materials for nursing students, software packages that will enhance student learning, a conductor’s podium in the music department and many others.
Donors can once again choose to give to institutional areas like the new student center, academic scholarships, athletic scholarships, career and technical education and student travel/field studies experiences.
Additionally, donors can also join NWC in creating the “Havig Housing Office,” named for Vice President for Student Services Dee Havig, in the new Student Center. NWC Student Senate has committed a match up to $25,000 to incentivize donors and help achieve the $50,000 naming level.
“This year, supporters have the opportunity to exponentially increase their impact with matching money and special challenges throughout the day,” Executive Director of the NWC Foundation Shelby Wetzel said.
“Giving Day progress can be tracked throughout the day on March 30 by visiting the college’s website, as well as the NWC Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages.”
Other matches and challenges include the Foundation Board Match, which will provide $5,000 to match up to $100 per donor for support of academic and program projects; the President’s New Donor Match, which will double gifts from new donors up to $100 per donor while funds last; as well as “challenge bonuses” for reaching milestones like securing a specific number of donors.
Donors can make a gift by mailing a check to the NWC Foundation, giving online at nwcollegefoundation.org/givingday or by texting “GOTRAPPERS” to 53555.
Those who choose to give online will once again have the option of sharing positive messages and stories about their own experiences at NWC.
The Northwest College Foundation secures and manages private gifts for NWC, supporting student opportunity and enhancing the College’s educational offerings.
Through the Alumni Association, the office also facilitates connections with NWC’s 24,000-plus alumni around the world. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with assets of $50 million. To learn more, visit nwcollegefoundation.org.
For more information about NWC Giving Day, contact Alumni and Development Coordinator Michaela Jones, (307) 754-6034 or Michaela.Jones@nwc.edu.
