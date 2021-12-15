In the interest of fostering both holiday and community spirit, Buffalo Bill State Park is hosting a first-ever Christmas light display in the park.
The theme of the display is Cowboy Christmas Lights. Buffalo Bill State Park staff, in conjunction with Cody and local, surrounding area businesses, have teamed up to put on this display.
Local businesses have adopted campsites to decorate, while the park will decorate the office areas.
Visitors can enjoy this festive display Dec. 13-31 and possibly longer. Lights will be on display 5 p.m.-midnight at the Lake Shore Campground located at 4192 North Fork Highway.
Contact park headquarters for more information at (307) 587-9227.
