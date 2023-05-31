June has arrived, and that always means the start of Summer Reading fun at the library.
Park County Library will be offering summer reading for all ages in person or via our Beanstack App at all of our libraries. Summer Reading kicks off at the Cody Library on Tuesday, May 30.
In celebration of Summer Reading, kids, teens and families can sign up to visit the Inflatable Planetarium brought by Pearl Observatory Planetarium on Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m.-noon. Also, come to the library to visit with Wyo Hoofbeats who will be at the Cody Library on Wednesday, June 7 from 3-5 p.m. Come by and meet special therapy horses.
Make sure and sign up to join in a fun hiking adventure with our very own Leslie Tribble. Leslie will lead a guided one-mile hike on the Paul Stock Trail. Space is limited so make sure and sign up for this fun trek with the library on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m.
The Cody Library Craft Swap is back again. Join us on Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m. for our free exchange of craft supplies. You can either drop off your craft supplies beginning at noon on June 17 or stay and have fun distributing your crafts. Due to volume, we are limiting the craft swap to two boxes of donated items per person. Come join us for this fun exchange of creativity.
On Monday at 6 p.m., we will be holding a Wyoming Library 2 Business presentation on “How to Win at Social Media (Even Without a Budget).” This is a wonderful free resource for anyone interested in improving their business or in other endeavors.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, June 12 and Monday, June 26 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
Join us on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m. for a free yoga class.
If you are interested in joining a book club, C
Wednesday, June 21 at 5 p.m., to discuss “The Word is Murder.” The Wednesday Book Discussion on June 28 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay … What You Can Carry.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time, as we have fun making tissue paper flower crowns. Also join us every Wednesday at 1 p.m. for weekly craft circle, which is a great chance to bring your current craft project to work on and connect with other crafters.
Summer Reading fun for kids is happening all June. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. for all ages. Sleepytime Stories will be on Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever-popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Join us on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. to become a citizen scientist. Grades 4 and 5 can sign up for breakout boxes on Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m., grades 2 and 3 can sign up to make friendship bracelets on June 13 at 2 p.m., and sign-ups for Lego Club will be on June 16 at 10 a.m. for K-5th grade. Also available; nature games on June 20 at 2 p.m., Lego Minifigure self-portrait on June 21 at 2 p.m., Sugar Cube Scientist on June 23 at 10 a.m., Yoga on June 28 at 2 p.m. and Kidprint ID on June 28 from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Summer fun for teens throughout June. On Tuesday, June 6, teens can sign up for a string painting class from 2-3 p.m. Then join us for Let’s Go Retro days on Wednesday, June 7, to play Wii Sports Resort from 1-5 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 28 for all day board games.
On Monday, June 12 at 3 p.m., join us for a movie afternoon and on Wednesday, June 14, we’ll have a writer’s group for teens from 3-4 p.m. Teens can come make a small book box at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Teens can sign up to participate in Nerf Wars after hours from 4:45-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Sign up for teen rock art painting on Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. and make a confetti launcher on Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m. On Friday, June 23, teens can join us for Switch Game Day from 2-5 p.m.
For kids, third grade to eighth grade, the Cody Library will once again host a spelling bee on Monday June 26 starting at 6 p.m. Sign-ups are required to participate.
Remember we have seeds from our seed library and we have nature backpacks filled with items to enhance your local hike around Cody, as well as State Park passes. As always, we have binge boxes, Switch games and console, health kits, puzzles, Rokus, blood pressure kits and much more to borrow.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open. Find some great treasures and help support the library.
ody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.