Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 21, 6:06 p.m., 7206 Allen Ave. Fire alarm, smoke from cooking, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Canceled. Time in service: 5 minutes.
July 22, 8:56 a.m., 5392 14-16-20 E. Gas leak, gas line struck while digging, stand by for Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 4 minutes.
July 22, 4:07 p.m., 2924 14-16-20 west. Motor vehicle crash, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 53 minutes.
July 29, 5:29 a.m., Holiday Inn, 1701 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, false alarm, 3 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
July 25, West Lake Ranch, 29 Nielsen Road. Gas line struck, standby for Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 6 hours and 45 minutes.
July 26, 11:53 a.m., 60 Road 6JM. Fire alarm, canceled, 1 unit, 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
