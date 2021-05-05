May is Get Caught Reading Month, so this is a perfect time to come visit the library and grab a new book. The Park County Library System will be hosting Book Tastings throughout its libraries all month long.
The week started with Sleepy Time stories Monday and Star Wars-themed events Tuesday.
On Friday at the Cody Library is a 2 p.m. adult craft. This month’s craft will be making a floral arrangement for Mother’s Day. All supplies will be provided. Sign up to reserve a spot at the circulation desk or call (307) 527-1880.
Park County Archivist Brian Beauvais will give a presentation on Agnes Chamberlin: Cody’s Founding Mother, at the Cody Library on May 27 at 6 p.m. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to learn about the amazing life of this Cody businesswomen and civic leader.
There are free yoga classes at the library May 11 and May 25 at 4:30 p.m. Sign up at the circulation desk or call (307) 527-1880.
Cody Library will be hosting another teen Nerf war on May 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. for 6th-12th graders. There are only 10 spots available. Sign up through the Teen Room or by calling (307) 527-1889.
The Teen Library at the Cody Library will also be hosting “What the Stigma?” program for teens. This program will be discussing the stigma of mental health on May 12 from 4-5:30 pm. Teens can sign up at the Teen Room or by calling (307) 527-1889.
Tech wizard Chris Beyeler will be offering tech help at the Cody Library. Sign up by calling (307) 527-1880 to make an appointment for help Monday and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and receive some one-on-one time with Chris. This is a great chance to get answers to computer questions.
Cody Library is hosting another Life Around the World book discussion. Take part May 26 at 10 a.m. in a discussion of the latest book choice, “My Life in France,” the journey of how Julia Child became an iconic culinary figure. Swing by the Cody Library and pick up a copy of the book and join in as Cody Librarian Nicholle Gerharter leads the discussion.
On the last Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m., visit any of the three libraries and join in Silent Book Club. It’s a chance to share what you are reading, see what other people are reading, and then take time to find a quiet spot to read.
For the little ones, visit the Cody Library every Monday at 10 a.m. for Toddler Time and every Tuesday at 10 a.m. for Story Time.
Park County Libraries will be celebrating Summer Reading starting June 1 at all three of libraries. The libraries will have two full months filled with fun programs and performances. This is a great way to keep children interested in reading through the summer. The libraries will also have summer reading for teens and adults as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.