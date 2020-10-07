Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ryan Secondi, 25, warrant for extradition, Sept. 30
Disturbance
Report of woman yelling and throwing things around, Maddox Lane, Powell, Sept. 29.
Complaint of neighbors yelling across pasture making death threats, Cooper Lane, Cody, Sept. 29.
Report of an assault, Crossfire Trail, Clark, Oct. 2.
Report of person being attacked by two others, wants to show deputies footage, Main Street, Ralston, Oct. 2.
Report of person on property threatening to cut a lock and steal things, Lane 15, Powell, Oct. 3.
Traffic
Truck vs. deer, US 14A/Lane 17, Cody, Sept. 27.
Car in canal, Minnesota Lane/Road 7, Powell, Sept. 28.
Driver cited for speeding, 12:35 p.m., WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Sept. 29.
Driver cited for speeding, 5:53 p.m., WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Sept. 29.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 290, Meeteetse, Sept. 30.
Arrest made during traffic stop, US 14A/WYO 114, Powell, Sept. 30.
Driver cited for speeding, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 3.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Oct. 1.
Driver cited for speeding, County Road 6WX/County Road 6QS, Cody, Oct. 1.
Vehicle vs. deer, no injuries, County Road 6UU, Cody, Oct. 1.
Report of juvenile on 4-wheeler “spinning cookies” on the road, gone on arrival, County Road 4EU, Meeteetse, Oct. 3.
Other
Report of beef bull thought to be shot, WYO 296, Cody, Sept. 27.
Report of lost dog missing left hind leg, returned to owner, Road 4, Powell, Sept. 27.
Report of a red cargo box being lost that is full of supplies, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 28.
Report of stolen gooseneck trailer, two tractors, and maroon/gold F-350 King Ranch, Road 19/US 14A, Powell, Sept. 28.
Report of lost male white Pyrenees, has collar, goes by “Bear,” County Road 6WX, Cody, Sept. 28.
Report of cow being shot, Road 5N/WYO 114, Powell, Sept. 28.
Report of possible wallet theft, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 29.
Deceased 65-year-old male found, Weatherby Trail, Cody, Sept. 29.
Report of blackmail that would not be explained further over the phone, request deputy assistance, Sheridan Avenue/16th Street, Cody, Sept. 29.
Lost French bulldog, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, Sept. 30.
Report of stolen property at Ishawooa Trailhead, County Road 6WX, Cody, Sept. 30.
Search & Rescue/medevac requested for a man, Sheridan Ave/16th Street, Cody, Sept. 30.
SAR call for man who fell off horse, WYO 120 S/WYO 290, Meeteetse, Oct. 1.
Black dog with white neck and feet running at large reported, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Oct. 1.
Australian shepherd with no tags found, returned to owner, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Oct. 2.
Two dogs found, returned to owner, Huff N Puff Avenue, Cody, Oct. 2.
Red sorrel with three stockings and male horse gone missing, Road 5, Powell, Oct. 3.
SAR call, 75-year-old male requesting airlift, Crandall, Oct. 3.
Semi with smoking tire observed by officer, assistance given, WYO 120 S, Cody, Oct. 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua Polasek, 24, breach of peace, reckless endangering, property destruction under $1,000, Sept. 29
Eboni Jackson, 28, driving with suspended license, driving under the influence of meth and marijuana, probation violation, Sept. 30
Matthew Ruiz, 55, public intoxication, Oct. 1
Robin Poncelet, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, Oct. 3
Cassandra Gaddis, 38, criminal entry, Oct. 3
Jessica Brown, 19, probation violation, Oct. 5
Natasha Hutchins, 26, probation violation, Oct. 5
Disturbance
Caller said dog on Outlook Court barks nonstop, 9:43 a.m. Sept. 29.
Loud music playing from Stor N Lock on Blackburn Avenue, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on River View Drive said dog has been barking all day, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 1.
Two males in verbal altercation at Brewgaards, now outside and it’s physical, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 3.
Caller said female screaming at Shoshone Court apartment on Pioneer, 1:31 a.m. Oct. 5.
Traffic
Truck stalled at 19th and Sheridan intersection, 7:23 a.m. Sept. 29.
Caller doesn’t think car with Montana plates parked legally at Ace Hardware, 8:46 a.m. Sept. 29.
Vehicle hit garage door on 19th Street, 7:31 a.m. Sept. 30.
Broken down tractor trailer on 17th Street Hill, 9:59 a.m. Sept. 30.
Man at Breadboard said his car was backed into, 3:14 p.m. Oct. 1.
Hit and run crash at Long Term Care Center on Sheridan, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller witnessed driver back into SUV outside of Il Padrino on Sheridan, 7:46 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller said a bunch of high school students fired up from Homecoming burning out at Beck and 8th, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 2.
Crash between truck pulling trailer and SUV at 8th and Sheridan, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 3.
Caller at Big Horn and Blackburn said a man in a vehicle rolled down the passenger-side window and fired what looked like a cap gun, 6:44 p.m. Oct. 3.
Truck, Subaru wreck at Walmart, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 4.
Other
Man said silver Buick parked at Latter-day Saints Church on Wyoming Avenue for over a week and he saw someone today take the plates off the vehicle, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 29.
Vehicle on Sheridan sitting at Sheridan location for 2-3 weeks, 6:12 p.m. Sept. 29.
Woman walking at Dorse Miller Park said two dogs came out of house and attacked her dog, 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue received report from school in reference to child being slapped by his mother, 9:37 a.m. Sept. 30.
Caller said animal owner has litter of puppies she is not cleaning up after, causing neighboring apartment to smell, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 30.
Man at Joyvagen Cycle on 12th Street said someone was trying to sell him a stolen mountain bike from Montana, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 30.
Caller at Paul Stock Nature Trail has questions about hunting below the hospital, 12:52 p.m. Sept. 30.
Dumpster at Buffalo Bill Harley Davidson on Sheridan damaged and appears to have been dragged down the alley, 2:36 p.m. Sept. 30.
Underage smoking at Cody Middle School, 15:21 p.m. Sept. 30.
Man on 29th Street said he has been harassed by female for months, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Person on Pioneer Avenue said neighbor has 11 dogs including eight puppies, and believes they’re not being taken care of as smell of urine and feces is coming from apartment, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 1.
Children being left home alone at Rivers Bend Trailer Court on WYO 120 N, 11:46 a.m. Oct. 1.
Intoxicated male stepped out in front of traffic at Walgreens, now headed down Sheridan, 1:33 p.m. Oct. 1.
Three packages delivered to Bunkhouse Apartments location on 15th Street a week ago were stolen, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller said someone camping in fifth wheel outside Elks Lodge on Beck, 4:40 a.m. Oct. 2.
Caller at Cascade Services on Big Horn reporting 55 gallon drums of home insulation stolen, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 2.
Woman on 16th Street wants to talk about illegal dumping that took place and has pictures to prove it, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 2.
Woman wants to report drive off from gas pump at Rodeo West Exxon on Yellowstone and she has pictures, 4:59 p.m. Oct. 2.
Woman on North Chugwater Drive has been unable to make contact with children staying with their grandmother for the last two weeks, wants to be sure they’re OK, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 2.
Man said driver parked truck near him at Walmart, he has seen the windows down all day and it’s getting cold and someone may need assistance, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 2.
Woman on Cody Avenue said there is a random woman in her house when she came home saying she was there to clean, 4:06 p.m. Oct. 3.
Caller on Gail Lane said woman took off with caller’s vehicle, yard sale items and cash from the sale, 7:31 p.m. Oct. 3.
Report of person with self-inflicted gunshot wound from cleaning firearm at Sunrise Motor Inn on 8th, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Two vehicles parked at dead end at 15th and Wyoming, 8:53 a.m. Oct. 5.
Man reporting items stolen Saturday from his vehicle parked on Rumsey, 9:31 a.m. Oct. 5.
Man on Blestein said cat that attacked his cat was in the backyard, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 5.
Caller said someone broke into Gail Street home within last five days, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 5.
Caller at Libations on Sheridan would like to trespass people from the store, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 5.
Woman on Rumsey Avenue said someone stole her Biden-Harris sign, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 5.
Male driver of truck with Washington plates pulled up beside woman and screamed at her about her Trump flag, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 5.
Caller at Willow Creek Apartments on Cougar received call from a mother about a friend that came home with her daughter and the friend said she was going to run away, 4:29 p.m. Oct. 5.
