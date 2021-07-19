In her July 20, 2020, interview of musician Cary Morin, Cowboys and Indians magazine interviewer Dana Joseph wrote, “Cary Morin’s finger-style Native Americana tribute to his Crow heritage needs to be put on repeat.”
Indeed, Morin and his group classify their sound as “roots rock—high energy, electrified Cary Morin, for lack of a better description, but still in the realm of blues and Americana.”
With his acoustic guitar in tow, along with his cohorts “Ghost Dog,” Cary Morin takes the bandshell stage at the next Concert in the City Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Besides Morin, the high-energy Ghost Dog includes Colorado musicians Celeste Di Iorio Morin (harmony and vocals), A.J. Fullerton (guitar and vocals), Luke Hunter (bass and vocals), and Jordan Pasquin (drums, percussion and vocals)—all “intent on getting folks up and out of their seats.”
Morin, a Crow tribal member and son of an Air Force officer, was born in Billings. He spent the bulk of his youth in Great Falls, Mont., where he cut his teeth picking guitar standards at neighborhood get-togethers, before relocating to northern Colorado. His inspiration is his Indigenous heritage, and he seeks out Native culture wherever he finds himself.
Morin has been creating music since the late 80s. He’s played numerous concerts and festivals throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan and has garnered many awards for singing and songwriting – especially Indigenous music awards.
“I hold the brush and let the painting create itself most of the time,” Morin adds as he compares his work to creating two-dimensional art. “Since I don’t try to force anything to happen, songs grow on their own, and I let the listener decide what it means to them. Sometimes the songs mean something different to me than they do to others, and I like that about them.”
Released last summer, Morin’s seventh album, Dockside Saints, was recorded at the renowned Dockside Studio in New Orleans. Press materials describe the collection as “a spirited gumbo combining zydeco, Cajun and Creole with generous portions of Piedmont blues and country, and dashes of gospel and folk.”
Visit carymorinandghostdog.com to preview the group’s sound.
Like many, the past year has been tough for the group.
“We used the downtime to work on our sound in a way we couldn’t have predicted,” Morin explains. “As a band, we had the opportunity to put in many hours of writing, composing and rehearsing—sort of a silver lining for us, under the challenging cloud of the pandemic.
“Despite not being able to perform much, Ghost Dog has the distinct honor of receiving National Public Radio’s Best Live Sessions of 2020. We are extremely excited to be back on the road and in front of live audiences, and we look forward to sharing our music with our Cody audience.”
With each Concert in the Park, local vendors are on hand, and Yellowstone Beer Fest’s beer garden features a selection of beers with all sales used to fund local nonprofits.
The next concert is July 29 with the Gilly Girls Band playing “bluegrass/Americana.”
In August, Mississippi Heat brings the blues on the 5th, and the Powell Brothers wrap up the season with their country-rock tunes on the 12th, preceded by the ice cream social at 5:30 p.m.
If you go
What: Cary Morin and Ghost Dog perform at Concerts in the Park
When: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Where: City Park
bandshell.
