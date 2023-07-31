When Cody native Kalyn Beasley isn’t helping run Legends Bookstore, he’s chasing his passion for music.
“I started guitar in college, and long story short, just kept playing guitar through college,” Beasley said. “It just attracted me. I was drawn to that instrument.”
“I’ve been playing guitar and writing songs ever since,” he added.
This year, Beasley will be performing at Cody’s Concerts in the Park for the first time. His performance is on Aug. 3 at City Park, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Beasley credits his love of music to being around a musical family.
“I’ve always been around music,” he said. “[And] I had always been around live music and performers [growing up].”
The passion that led him to pick up the guitar followed him after his time at Montana State University, motivating him to join a band — The Bad Intention, whom he played with from 2011 to 2014.
In 2014, he struck out on his own.
“Most bands, with the exception of the Rolling Stones, have broken up,” Beasley said. “We had all kinds of differences, and we just decided to go our separate ways.”
Beasley was living in Texas at the time, having followed the band there. Going solo allowed him to come back to his roots.
“I was not digging living in Texas,” Beasley said. “We lived in Austin, and it’s a great place to live if you really like the heat and traffic, but it’s not a great place to live if you like mountains and scarcity of people. So I decided to go back to Wyoming where I’m from.”
For the past eight years, Beasley has been a solo act, playing in Cody on numerous occasions.
But Beasley is no longer a solo act. Just last year, he formed a band called Kalyn Beasley and the Honky Tonk Arcade. The band will be performing with Beasley at Concerts in the Park.
“It’s a group of gentlemen that I have enlisted to back my music and play gigs with me,” Beasley said.
All of the band members -— including Wells Reitz on the guitar, Levi Luoma on drums, and Kaine Peters on the bass — are from Red Lodge. Beasley provides the lead vocals and plays guitar.
Since forming, the band has played all over the west, including in Boise, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Bozeman and Billings. Beasley said they have even more performances scheduled throughout the region in August.
But he is looking forward to the band’s performance for Concerts in
the Park.
“I’m looking forward to playing in front of my hometown. I mean, I went to high school right across the street,” Beasley said. “I’m looking forward to having people hear my music, only now it’ll be fuller, louder and with more energy.”
“I’m looking forward to being able to experience it myself but also see friends and family and people I grew up with around town to also experience it,” Beasley continued.
The band mainly performs what Beasley calls “Western Americana” style of music.
“A lot of people would just call it country music,” Beasley said.
Beasley’s plan for his performance in City Park is a mix of songs from his past albums as well as a few covers of other songs.
“I’ll be playing [songs from past albums] with the band to show people how those sound with the group,” Beasley said. “And then we’ll perform some new songs as well as covers that we like to play that are fun and sort of break up my original songs.”
He said the crowd can also expect a bit of chatter during the performance.
“I’m usually known for talking a bit on stage, and so people can probably expect a little bit of commentary throughout the night,” Beasley said. “But more importantly, they should expect a tight, organized professional band playing good music and having fun living out our dream.”
Beasley hopes attendees are “impressed” after the band’s performance ends.
“Anytime you play, you hope people enjoy the experience,” he said. “And anytime you play, you want people to want to see you again.”
Beasley added he is grateful the Park County Recreation Board chose the band to perform at Concerts in the Park.
“I’m thankful to them for choosing us and having faith in us to do a good job,” Beasley said. “And we just hope to see all our friends and family out on Aug. 3.”
Concerts in the Park will take place every Thursday until Aug. 24, with the last concert culminating in an ice cream social.
Every concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a City of Cody newsletter said.
The event is hosted by the City of Cody, but is made possible through sponsorships and donations from local businesses or organizations.
For more information or to see the lineup for this summer’s concert series, visit the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page at facebook.com/codyconcertsinthepark/.
For more information on Beasley, visit his website at www.kalynbeasley.com/.
