Lumen Watson was born July 21, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Michaela and Kyle Watson of Wapiti.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Mitch and Val Otto, Teri Ditslear and Randy Watson.
Ryder Laurence Jones was born July 24, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Andrea Sandoval and Joshua Jones of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Ryder joins siblings Jaxx, 9, and Brooklynn, 6.
