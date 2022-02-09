Friday, February 11th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, February 12th
Cody
Open House, noon-3 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter. Hosted by VFW Auxiliary 2673. Help assist the shelter with needed items.
Sage Creek Community Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Greybull Highway clubhouse. Main dish, Kathy McDonald’s chicken spaghetti, bring side dish, salad or dessert. Coffee and drinks provided.
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio (the old Polar Plant). Meeting about spinning and weaving tools and rigid heddle looms.
Basin
Friends of the Basin Library membership drive ice cream social, noon-2 p.m., Big Horn County Library.
Date Night, 7-9 p.m., Basin City Arts Center. Music by Blackwater Band, country oldies and classic rock. Light hors d’oeuvres served. Tickets in advance cost $25 for couples, call Carmen at (307) 899-0446. Cost is $30 per couple at the door.
Sunday, February 13th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, February 14th
Cody
Talk on Heart Check Program, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, February 15th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
