Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Juan Marquez, 38, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, July 31
Disturbance
Item reported stolen from truck, State Street, Meeteetse, July 27.
Report of harassment at South Fork Hill, unable to assist, County Road 6NS/6QS, Cody, July 27.
Two suspicious vehicles seen driving around looking at houses, unable to locate, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, July 27.
Report of person making threats, Logan Mountain Drive, Cody, July 31.
Traffic
Reddi report of drunk driver in a truck swerving around, report unfounded, County Road 6UU/6WX, Cody, July 26.
Abandoned horse trailer found on Pauley Avenue in Cody, July 26.
Fender bender reported on Sheridan Avenue, no blockages nor injuries, July 28.
Road washing out reported on Line Creek Road in Clark, reporting party says they put up a sign and cones to warn drivers, referred to other agency, July 28.
Complaint about SUV driver channeling inner Michael Schumacher, report unfounded, US 14A/WYO 114, Powell, July 29.
Black v-nose trailer reported stolen, US 14A, Powell, July 30.
Report of car “spinning cookies,” unclear if high-quality chocolate chip or disappointing oatmeal raisin, possibly snickerdoodle, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, July 30.
Driver cited for suspended license, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, July 31.
Driver cited for speed, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Aug. 1.
Other
Officer found hay on road, alfalfa content unconfirmed, assistance given, US 14A, Powell, July 26.
Report of a lost phone pinging in this location, wants to know how to get it back, County Road 7GQ, Cody, July 27.
Employee unable to be contacted, officers found said employee and they were fine, Hail Basin Road, Clark, July 27.
Possible scam reported on Abigail Lane, Cody, July 27.
Two black cows reported lost, each branded and with blue and orange ear tags, unclear if they found themselves, US 14A, Powell, July 27.
Golden retriever making a mockery of leash laws, captured and possibly scolded before being told they were a good boy or girl, County Road 3CXS/US 14-16-20 E, Cody, July 28.
Report of fraudulent check received, Justice Lane, Cody, July 28.
Stihl pole saw still with tags found, County Road 3CX/US 14A, Cody, July 29.
False alarm tripped, County Road 1AF, Clark, July 30.
Four horses decide to move in without paying rent, 1 Appaloosa, 3 Sorrel, Lazy E over heart brand, US 14A, Cody, July 30.
Two black calves playing hooky from cow school, Lane 10/Road 7, Powell, July 30.
Black cow reported hitchhiking, returned to captivity, Quarter Horse Lane, Cody, July 30.
Bovine baseball team given verbal warning for violating right-of-way laws, WYO 295, Powell, July 30.
False alarm reported on garage door oepning, County Road 2CD, Cody, July 31.
White and tan wire hair Fox Terrier reported missing, has tags and bandana, Opal Lane, Powell, July 31.
Officer identifed animals in the road but did not identify what sort of anmals they were, merely that they lacked the proper licensure, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Aug. 1.
Report of dogs that have torn up porch, unclear where they learned to skateboard, Arrowhead Drive, Cody, Aug 1.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Torrie Vanpelt, 27, probation violation, July 29
Whitnee Lopez, 24, warrant, July 29
Justin Hailey, 42, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Aug. 3
Disturbance
Caller heard female scream for someone to get out at Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street, 1:52 a.m. July 28.
Dog barking nonstop last three days on Buena Vista Avenue, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 1.
Loud music coming from storage unit, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Traffic
Woman on Bleistein Avenue said car is parked near her house and she wants it removed, 10 a.m. July 28.
Reddi report on intoxicated female driver of Jeep going into Maverick North to buy more alcohol, 1:21 a.m. July 29.
Parked vehicle in Heart Mountain lot for last two months overstayed its welcome, 8:48 a.m. July 29.
Caller said construction truck stuck on top of 17th Street hill, 7:25 p.m. July 29.
Caller said truck is blocking alleyway at UPS Store on 14th Street, 2:21 p.m. July 30.
Caller on E. Avenue said somebody backed into his buddy’s car last night, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 2.
Two-car fender bender on Sheridan Avenue and 17th Street, 12:54 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller’s car was hit and other driver left a note, 2:11 p.m. Aug. 2.
Man said vehicle was hit while out of town, 6:14 p.m. E Avenue.
Other
Caller on Draw Street wants to talk to officer about child safety issues, 8:51 a.m. July 28.
Woman said two people sleeping under her bedroom window around 2 a.m. on Dale Drive, 9:19 a.m. July 28.
Caller at The Cody on West Yellowstone Avenue said youths were driving around on private property, when confronted they got angry, yelled and drove off fast, 11:52 a.m. July 28.
Caller at Lockhart Inn said man is threatening him about ring caller didn’t steal, said man wants to cut his fingers off, 2:11 p.m. July 28.
Woman said neighbor boy on Peake Avenue took her vaping device when she was outside, 2:57 p.m. July 28.
Dead deer on 31st Street lawn, 8:05 a.m. July 29.
Caller would like to talk about people having yard bonfires at night on Rumsey Avenue, 8:10 a.m. July 29.
Possible child abuse in Cody, 10:28 a.m. July 29.
Uhaul truck and vans parked between Big Horn Liquor and Joe’s Auto on Big Horn Avenue and people taking things out of vehicle, 10:55 a.m. July 29.
Caller on Sage Street concerned about dog across the street, 11:03 a.m. July 29.
Two juvenile males bought lighters at Walmart, overheard talking excitedly about starting a fire, last seen on bikes near museum, 12:54 p.m. July 29.
Caller found keys on ground in front of Eagle Real Estate on Sheridan. Keys returned to owner, 12:57 p.m. July 29.
Caller on E Street would like assistance with child welfare, 2:05 p.m. July 29.
Woman said gas was siphoned out of her vehicles on Tri Power Court, 2:48 p.m. July 29.
Man has questions about neighbor’s barking dogs and leash laws on Olive Glenn Drive, 3:44 p.m. July 29.
Caller at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue said woman threatened her, 3:57 p.m. July 29.
Woman said neighbor’s children throwing water balloons, 4:09 p.m. July 29.
Caller at Parkway Trailer and RV Park would like to trespass someone from trailer park, 4:34 p.m. July 29.
Caller would like to speak to officer about man hanging around Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 4:45 p.m. July 29.
Caller on 29th Street said couple trespassed, 7:28 p.m. July 29.
Open brush fire at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 7:28 p.m. July 29.
Male opening doors to all rooms in Cowboy Village on West Yellowstone Avenue, 5:22 a.m. July 30.
Woman on B Street said ex husband is coming from Pennsylvania to kill her, 5:31 a.m. July 30.
Man wearing sunglasses, fedora and Hawaiian shirt has been coming into stores, acting strange, making employees at Wyoming Buffalo Company feel uneasy, 10:18 a.m. July 30.
Caller said a bat is in Cowboy Palace, 3:31 p.m. July 30.
Caller on Maverick South would like a man in blue tank top and black shorts to leave the store, 9:20 p.m. July 30.
Woman at Cody Rec Center on Heart Mountain Street said she was almost hit at intersection by walrus mustachio’ed man, 8:05 a.m. July 31.
Man at Shoshone Court Apartments said his longboard was taken, 11:41 a.m. July 31.
Caller at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue said there’s a child in a car seat left alone in vehicle, 11:52 a.m. July 31.
Caller at Cody Cattle Company on Demaris Street said someone drove over his grass, 12:22 p.m. July 31.
Caller said dead deer at Luck’s Car Wash is “about to pop,” 2:12 p.m. July 31.
Caller at Buffalo Bill center of the West would like trespass lifted on a male, 3:35 p.m. July 31.
Caller at Eagle Towing on Blackburn Avenue would like to report property damage, 4:31 p.m. July 31.
Caller on 29th Street said a man at apartment complex was kicking a black and white dog, 4:48 p.m. July 31.
Caller said three small children in red Toyota at Elite Nails and Spa on Yellowstone Avenue, 5:24 p.m. July 31.
Woman on Sheridan Avenue said she is getting harassed by the ex girlfriend of her new boyfriend, 5:55 p.m. July 31.
Third party report on 29th Street of domestic abuse against woman 4-5 years ago, 7:22 p.m. July 31.
Woman said her neighbors are camping and a basement window looks open and lights on, 9:11 p.m. July 31.
Building window at Yellowstone Regional Airport at Roger Sedam Drive appears to have been shot with a BB gun, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 1.
Caller at 23rd Street and Mountain View Drive said woman walked up to her and said she was kicked and seems confused, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 1.
Caller at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue said someone hit the speaker box and left minor scratches, 11:01 a.m. Aug. 1.
Caller at Walmart on Yellowstone Drive said there was an aggressive customer about an hour ago, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 1.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said male trespassed from residence but was there tonight, 12:51 a.m. Aug. 2.
Theft occurred July 15 and July 29 at Walmart, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller said underage male at 3H Bar Liquor, not sure if he’s drinking, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller said Gail Lane neighbor burning trash, 8:59 p.m. Aug. 2.
Caller on Gail Lane has concerns about weeds and junk on property, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 3.
Caller found a crossbow pistol in Bleistein dumpster last night and they want to keep it as long as it’s not stolen, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 3.
Wife with Alzheimers locked in vehicle at Bomgaars on 17th Street 3:14 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.