Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre’s annual Nutcracker performance is on this year despite big impacts from COVID-19.
In fact, restrictions imposed by the pandemic led the program to add in person shows, offer a live viewing at the Cody Theatre and offer paid, live viewings online.
“This has become an annual cherished holiday tradition for many, and we want to see it continue for its 23rd year,” said RMDT spokesperson Jenni Kaelberer. “We didn’t know, but we were very positive, there was never a time we said we couldn’t do this.
“We can find a way to do this.”
It’s required crossing a lot of hurdles to ensure the shows go on. They’ve had to work around having no more than 25 performers at a time in a rehearsals, although their second request for an exemption to the 100-person occupancy cap at Wynona Thompson Auditorium was approved over the weekend. Now that they can have 150 people at each performance, tickets are once again on sale for one of four live performances.
We’ve met with Dr. (Aaron) Billin in person multiple times,” Kaelberer said. “We’re doing everything within our means to continue and keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cost is $35 for center seats, main level and $30 for seats in the wings, main level and balcony.
The live stream viewing Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Cody Theatre costs $15 and the link to view it remotely is $75.
People will see the conclusion of a process that began in May with auditions. The older performers have been practicing since August and the younger ones since September. They will be joined again by the same professional dancers from last year, Sasha Vincett and Randy Pacheco from Ballet Arizona, who will be performing in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier.
RMDT’s production of the Nutcracker brings the classic Nutcracker tale to life. It is a magical night about an enchanted Christmas Party where Clara is the guest of honor. After the party, the audience is witness to Clara’s vivid dreams about her Nutcracker who comes to her rescue and then brings her to a magical land of dancing snowflakes and sugar treats.
“Our families are just so thrilled, this is what the kids look forward to,” Kaelberer said. “We’ve got so much positive feedback from the community – they’re so glad to see it continue.”
If you go
What: Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre’s
Nutcracker.
When: Friday-Sunday.
Where: Wynona
Thompson Auditorium.
Cost: $30-35.
