The biggest problem for attendees of the Yellowstone Beer Fest on Saturday will be deciding which brews to sample.
The event promises attendees 5-6 hours of unlimited 7 ounce samples from more than 220 beers from over 50 breweries from across the world.
All the while two bands, Kiss the Sky – The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience, and The Mirage –Visions of Fleetwood Mac will be performing on the stage.
Proceeds are donated to local charities such as Food2Kids and CASA.
“You can support local nonprofits,” organizer Trent Cole said. “It’s a fun, very social event and you see friends you haven’t seen in years. If you like beer, not a better place to be than this one day. And you’re being outdoors listening to bands you’ll probably only get one opportunity to see.”
There will also be nine food vendors, including 307 Pizza, Papa Murphy’s, Dominos, Crav, Mac and Cheese, Neurotic Dogs, Wyoming Natural Burger, Fresh Prince of Steaks, Wyoming Gourmet Beef and Laughing Pig.
The beers including many returning favorites, and Cole is excited about a few newcomers, including Toppling Goliath Brewery, the first the festival has hosted from Iowa.
“They have a lot of double IPAs, pale ales and King Sue is one of the best double IPAs I’ve ever had,” he said. “They have a huge following.”
Kettlehouse Brewery out of Missoula will also participate for the first time – Cole said he’s been trying to get them for several years.
And it’s not just beer. Cole said there will be plenty of seltzers as well as coffee drinks from Black Rifle Coffee Company.
VIP Early Entry is 2-8 p.m. and costs $40, while General is 3-8 p.m. and costs $35. The event is at the Park County Complex lawn.
