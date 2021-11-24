“T’was the night before performance when all ‘crost the stage, not a child was dancing, no matter what age. The costumes were ironed and hung with such care, in hopes that an audience soon would be there.”
Cody Center for the Performing Arts will be “Taking Care of Christmas” in their 6th annual benefit for Cody Holiday Helpers. The show, which features, dance, music and drama to celebrate the season, is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Audiences are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or gift for admission to the event. All items and monetary donations will go directly to Cody Holiday Helpers.
“We love to be one of the first organizations to kick off the holiday season,” said CCPA Director Angie McKenzie. “This annual fundraiser is a way for the CCPA family to give back to our community while also getting the chance to perform so many of our Christmas favorites.”
Dancers in kindergarten through high school will perform in the show, which will also feature the CCPA Company dancers, Studio Theatre at CCPA drama students, community voices and more. Audiences will be entertained with some of their favorite Christmas songs, student-written holiday scenes and a variety of dance styles. Admission to the performance is Pay-What-You-Can with all proceeds benefiting Cody Holiday Helpers. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift that will be given to a local child or senior in need for Christmas. In addition, the show will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Streaming information and ideas for donations can be found on CCPA’s website: codyperformingarts.com.
Cody Center for the Performing Arts has been a part of the Big Horn Basin for 38 years offering dance instruction for children and adults ages 2 and up. Classes include creative movement, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and acro-dance. CCPA is home to Studio Theatre at CCPA and has recently expanded to offer gymnastics at the Cody Center for Gymnastics and Acrobatic Arts. All students of any ability are welcome at CCPA and will grow and learn in a positive, nurturing and structured environment.
Holiday Helpers is a local organization that has been helping Cody families and seniors for over 20 years. For more information about how you can get involved, contact Jacque Sims at (307) 899-4936 or visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/CodyHolidayHelpers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.