Friday June 24
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular season opener, 7-9 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall
Saturday June 25
Cody
PEAKS to Conga fundraiser bicycle ride, starts 7 a.m., Cody Coffee Roasters, 3001 Duggleby Drive. Rides ends in Shell with the Shellebration, which includes food, free yoga, vendors, music and massage. The evening will bring live music, a specialty raffle drawing & a silent auction with lots of good stuff.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Talk & Book Signing: The History of Cody’s Fire Departments, 2-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium. Join Park County firefighters and special guest Al Simpson, former firefighter and retired U.S. Senator, for a reading from the book The History of Cody’s Volunteer Fire Departments by Park County Fire Protection District No. 2. The free presentation is followed by a book signing at our Points West Market, which will have copies of the book for sale.
Sunday June 26
Cody
Hamburger luncheon fundraiser for Red Lodge, 10 a.m.-noon, food provided, anything people donate will go to Red Lodge Community Foundation. Trinity Lutheran Church. Indoor and outdoor seating.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday June 27
Cody
Award-winning author Mark Lee Gardner discusses his book “The Earth is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Kuyper Dining Pavilion. The talk is preceded by a reception with appetizers and a cash bar, and followed by a book signing.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday June 28
Cody
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
