Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Thang Viet Do, $75; Leo Middleton, $175; Cynthia Anzurez, $103; Hudson Oelschlager, $125; Lisa Despain, $97; Timothy Morris, $181.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jessica Curtis, driving under the influence of controlled substances, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,005; Stanley Johnson, illegal left turn, $80; Clinton Bassett, driving with invalid license, $370; Timothy Morris, invalid driver’s license, $140; Eddie Boyles, illegal passing, $140; Tyler Winsor, no proof of insurance, $560; Dustin Bell, driving with invalid license, $355.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Don Clarke, Greybull, $99; Frank Johnson, Las Vegas, $140; Michael Corson, Cheyenne, $135; Jacob Wielhouwer, Grand Rapids, Mich., $90; Ronnie Gleason, Spearfish, S.D., $145; Un Leos, Richmond, Texas, $130; Nathaniel Santosrosa, Reno, Nevada, $15; Eric Palmer, Milano, Texas, $103; Morris Betty, Redondo Beach, Calif., $105; Terry Northcutt, Durango, Colo., $202; Toivo Homi, Thermopolis, $160; George Mason, Cuba, Ill., $105; Alexander Freeman, Portland, Ore., $130; Sammy Mullins, Gillette, $120; Yixiao Wei, Mountain View, Calif., $145; Daniel Kosel, Roberts, Mont., $120; Michael Petersen, Bozeman, Mont., $150; Jordan Miller, Martinez, Calif., $130; Ruel Hicks, Damascus, Md., $105; Michael Shultz, Basehor, Kansas, $125; Lesky Monedero Monis, Los Angeles, $115; Patricia Staats, Mountain Home, Idaho, $115; Kallie Blatt, Great Falls, Mont., $125; Nicholas Wyciskalla, St. Louis, $125; Aaron Reimer, Portland, $160; Jean Corpe, Ravenna, Mich., $103; Linda Walker, Cheyenne, $140.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Conner Valcarce, Miami, no seat belt, $25; Shawn Hartley, Sheridan, no seat belt passenger under 12 years old, $25; Robert House, Mills, simple assault, $905; Michael Corson, Cheyenne, no seat belt passenger under 12 years old, $25; Ryan Begay, Teec Nos Pos, Ariz., theft of under $1,000, jail 2 days, $420; James Andrews, Thermopolis, no seat belt, $25; James Andrews, Thermopolis, driving with invalid license, jail 180 days, 180 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555.

