Sept. 4
Meeteetse
All schools reunion events, 6 p.m., Meeteetse.
Sept. 5
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Fundraiser concert, silent auction and dinner for Wapiti resident Elaine Haberland, starts 4 p.m., Cutthroat Ranch.
Meeteetse
Labor Day events, all day, Meeteetse.
Sept. 6
Cody
Concert after Fistful of Dirt-Gravel Bike Race, 7-10 p.m., City Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Meeteetse
Labor Day events, all day, Meeteetse.
Sept. 7
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Meeteetse
Labor Day events, all day, Meeteetse.
Sept. 8
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
