Claudia Wade, executive director of the Park County Travel Council, has been honored as a Women of Influence in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Business Report announced the honorees of the Women of Influence Award on Sept. 30. Wade was recognized in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism category, one of 15 nominee categories recognizing influential women across the state of Wyoming.
Wade has been promoting Cody-Yellowstone for more than 30 years. She is a native of Wyoming and serves on the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition Board and the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.
Wade is the 2006 recipient of the Governor’s Big WYO Award for her leadership and service to the hospitality and travel industry.
The Wyoming Business Report has been honoring influential women across the state of Wyoming since 2013. There are 15 categories, covering all major industries. Honorees were chosen that exemplify leadership, creativity, ethical business practice, innovative thinking and unquestionable character.
