Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jason Kaufman, $120; Scott Johnston, $135; Karen Williams, $210; Steven Christiansen, $155; Glenn Wood, $90; Ronald Oliver, $140; Bryan Floyd, $110; Kevin Niles, $90; McKenna Hanson, $130; Robert Cartwright III, $120; Denise Shirley, $88; Brice Stewart, $110; Kathryn Harkins, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Logan Greenway Adsit, careless driving, $100; Steven Christiansen, no seat belt, $25; Harry Orkney, no seat belt, $25; Colleen Maddox, domestic battery, jail 60 days, 46 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $605; Thomas Spiering, invalid driver’s license, $125; Thomas Whicker, illegal u-turn, $90; Andrew Scott, texting while driving, $95; Robert Slate Jr., driving with invalid license, $425; Bret Reed, failure to provide life jackets, $150; Dallas Cooley, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450; Andrew Blackshere, driving with invalid license and improper signal, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $490; Bruce Fauskee, operating an unnumbered boat, $150; Matthew Gibbons, conducting fireworks, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Angela Freeman, Cheyenne, $120; Olivia Schnorbus, Florence, Ky., $90; Julia Andrews, Frostproof, Fla., $82; Terri Hance, Riverton, $100; Dakota Miles, Greybull, $140; Mark Meisinger, Marion, Kan., $115; Michael Riggins, Lebanon, Mo., $140; Nathan Tanner, Billings, $100; Luther Clem, San Francisco, $90; George Fraser, Leesburg, Fla., $110; Margaret Kiyohara, Des Moines, Wash., $120; Paul Smith, Boca Raton, Fla., $90; Allison Passman, Chicago, $150; Ronald Shanks, Lebanon, Ore., $135; James Clark, Moss Beach, Calif., $105; Michael Demuth, Minneapolis, $135; Justin Sullivan, Billings, $145; James Ross, Springfield, Ill., $120; Doris Beverly, Blaine, Minn., $88; William Schultz, Richfield, Wis., $115; Edson Jessop, Loveland, Colo., $100; Olesya Pravlotskaya, Fargo, N.D., $125; Thomas Rzegocki, Seattle, $110; Xavier Woo, Chicago, $90; Nicole Ollivier, Carlsbad, Calif., $155; Laleta Spoonhunter, Fort Washakie, $100; John Murphy, Thornton, Colo., $100; Winston Elliott, Kansas City, Mo., $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Heather Persson, Lander, driving with an invalid license, interference with a peace officer, speeding, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $933; Jamie Huntington, Worland, expired temporary license permit or improper registration, $125; Dakota Miles, Greybull, driving with invalid license, $425; Michael Riggins, Lebanon, Mo., no seat belt, $25; Vincent Melton, Livingston, Texas, brakes out of adjustment, $175; Mark Schwan, Sioux Falls, S.D., $25; Nicole McCall, Casper, fishing without a license by a person 14-years and older, $220; Michael Rogers, Santa Rosa, N.M., possession of controlled substances, jail 60 days, 57 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Troy Meredith, Wellington, Colo., driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 87 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920.
