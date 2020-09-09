The Cody Newcomers Club will kick off its 2020-21 season on Saturday at the Irma Hotel, in the Governor’s Room.
At 11 a.m. will be time to socialize and sign in, with meeting and lunch at 11:30 a.m. – order off the menu.
The speaker will be Melissa Donald, manager of the Beartooth Florist.
Guest are welcome.
