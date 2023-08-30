Cody, WY – Park County Open Lands, the county’s first community-led land trust program working to protect Park County’s open space, agriculture and wildlife habitat, announces the appointment of Emily Reed as its new conservation project manager.
This addition to the team follows the program’s recent growth and underscores its dedication to land conservation in the region.
Founded with a vision for community-centered conservation, Park County Open Lands took a significant step forward in February this year by hiring its first employee, Regional Director Alex Few. This initial move laid the groundwork for the new organization to strengthen connections between local residents, landowners, and the conservation of the county’s natural resources.
The addition of Reed, a Cody, Wyoming native, to the role of conservation project manager marks a key development for Park County Open Lands. Reed’s appointment comes as a response to the notable increase in interest from area landowners seeking to engage in conservation efforts.
Reed will play an essential role in working with local landowners to facilitate conservation easements – a voluntary strategy for permanently protecting the working lands, wildlife habitat, open spaces, and cultural heritage that define Park County.
With the guidance of an 11-member advisory council comprised of long-time local residents, Park County Open Lands strives to demonstrate its dedication to community-driven conservation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Emily Reed to our team at Park County Open Lands,” Few said. “Her local roots in agriculture and expertise in big game conservation will contribute significantly to our mission. We are particularly grateful for the response we’ve received from area landowners.
“This year has been nothing short of remarkable for us, as we’ve exceeded our growth expectations and are at least a year ahead of our original goals.”
The organization is dedicated to fostering partnerships, engaging with the local community, and ensuring the lasting preservation of Park County’s unique landscapes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.