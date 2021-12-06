Wyoming Library to Business – a business-focused, community-driven and completely free resource based in local libraries around the state – has launched one of seven statewide installations in Park County.
Wyoming Library to Business partnered with the Wyoming Women’s Business Center thanks to a funding grant from Libraries Build Business, a national initiative of the American Library Association, to bring resources to Park County Library System, including a webcam-enabled laptop to allow participants to meet virtually with experts across the state, along with a portable projector to screen webinars, online programs and more.
“Libraries have always provided resources and research for small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Wyoming State Librarian Jamie Markus said. “This program enhances those services by connecting patrons with business specialists outside of the library. I’m excited to see how these efforts and partnerships will help grow Wyoming small businesses.”
The classes, webinars, and programs are all free, and anyone can participate in order to learn valuable skills such as planning, budgeting and marketing for starting or growing a business. “We believe business ownership is about more than jobs, growth and profits. It’s about freedom, options and security. It is about celebrating human potential. Entrepreneurship provides the opportunity to dream big and become engaged, local leaders in pursuit of a healthy, thriving economy,” WWBC Executive Director Wendy Fanning said. “The WWBC is incredibly grateful to the Wyoming Library to Business program as it is helping us reach potential entrepreneurs that may lack access to technology.”
Wyoming Library to Business and the Wyoming Women’s Business Center are hosting a launch event at Park County Library on Dec. 10 from 10-11 a.m., which will introduce the library’s new resources for local entrepreneurs. The event will include a thirty-minute business education presentation on Developing a Marketing Plan: 5 Simple Steps, presented by WWBC Business Counselor, Christine Langley. This event is open to the public with refreshments.
“Park County Library is pleased to be a partner in the Wyoming Library to Business Network,” Director Karen Horner said. “The library is excited to help in strengthening our local economy by providing resources that assist our amazing community of small business owners and entrepreneurs. This resource will be an incredible asset to the community and help strengthen the connection between the library and the business community.”
To learn more about the program, visit library.wyo.gov/business. # Wyoming Library to Business is a business-focused, community-driven and completely free resource, connecting Wyoming entrepreneurs and business owners with a curated network of business experts, resources to learn new skills, and the tools to succeed at every stage. The Wyoming Women’s Business Center’s mission is to enable and empower Wyoming entrepreneurs. The WWBC assists entrepreneurs, especially women who are economically or socially disadvantaged, through counseling, training, and micro-finance programs to start or expand small businesses in the state of Wyoming. WWBC strives to advance financial self-sufficiency by promoting economic justice and equality throughout the state
