Around Cody it’s easy to spot the dedication to the town’s namesake – William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
However, there was a man behind the scenes doing just as much, if not more, to get the town started in the early 1900s and Tom Ducey believes he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.
So Ducey and his wife Judy decided to do something about it. The couple, who currently live in Rhode Island but plan to soon make Cody their home, are raising funds to erect a statue of George Beck to memorialize his contributions to the early development of Cody.
“We’ve been coming out here for years and I just wanted to know more about Cody and sort of stumbled on some research down at the University of Wyoming Digital Archives,” he said. “They had a collection of letters that Bill Cody had mailed to George Beck.”
He was surprised to learn how much Beck had done to help found the town and was frustrated about the minimal recognition, with just Beck Avenue in recognition of him.
“I thought, ‘Where’s the statue of George Beck downtown in the park?’” he asked. “I mean, his fingerprints are all over the place.”
Because Judy’s family is in the monument business, the Duceys thought that would be a good way to recognize Beck.
The couple went to the Cody Heritage Museum, which focuses on local town history, and asked about Beck.
“They said the family is a little disturbed about the lack of recognition,” he said. “And then I met Lynn Houze and she and Jeremy Johnston had published a book of George Beck’s memoirs.”
The Beck tale
The book “Beckoning Frontiers: The Memoir of a Wyoming Entrepreneur” provides a glimpse of early life in Wyoming through Beck’s eyes.
George Washington Thornton Beck was born on June 26, 1856, in Lexington, Ky., to Sen. James B. Beck and Jane Augusta Washington Thornton. In 1877 he moved to Leadville, Colo., during the Colorado silver boom and then worked for the Northern Pacific Railway in the Dakota Territory in 1878 before moving to Sheridan, Wyo. territory in 1879.
Beck, Horace C. Alger and later investors,
including William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, George Bleistein, Bronson Rumsey and Nate Salsbury, founded the Shoshone Land and Irrigation Company to build a canal and irrigate land in the Big Horn Basin. The partners claimed land under the Carey Act project, hoping to bring in settlers and profit by selling water rights.
“They determined they could irrigate, but they had to come out and then build the canal and that’s where Cody came in,” Ducey said. “Cody’s the promoter and the money and these guys are going to be boots on the ground.”
As the person most directly involved in the day-to-day operations, Beck lived in Cody and guided the town in its infancy. In 1902 he ran for mayor and was elected.
“You must read this book if you’re from Cody,” Ducey said. “I mean, this is just an amazing story of the opening of Cody and is written mainly in diary-form.”
The sculpture plan
After speaking with Houze, the museum’s director/curator, he said the rest of the process to this point has been a series of lucky coincidences.
Ducey came across artist Vic Payne’s name and reached out about the possibility of creating the statue.
“I spoke to them (Vic and his wife Angie),” he said, “and they were excited and thought it was a great idea.”
While discussing it, he learned Angie is part of the Cody Public Arts Committee, which was created to enrich the cultural and historical aesthetics of the community. The group has placed various statues around town already and will help determine the best place for the Beck piece.
Ducey then reached out to Cody Mayor Matt Hall, who also thought it was a good idea. It was through him that Ducey learned about Caleco Foundry, owned by Hall’s father Bucky, that could cast a bronze statue.
“All these things keep connecting,” he said.
To begin raising funds, the Duceys created a website georgebeckfund.com with the help of Josiah Bullock of Bullock Tech Solutions.
“He was very generous and donated the time for that,” he said.
The George T Beck Memorial Fund is working with the Wyoming Community Foundation, a Wyoming-based 501-c3 organization, to receive and distribute all donations. It is based in Laramie. This relationship will allow donations to be tax-deductible to donors who qualify under current IRS guidelines.
“Their group is fantastic,” Ducey said. “What they do is they have the 501 framework, and you’re in there. Their product is to allow people like me to piggyback off of it. So you know, you sign up with them and thenthey really do everything.”
He hopes to have the statue completed in the next three years and said he and Payne have kicked around some ideas for the statue and have settled on a picture of him sitting at a desk, smoking a cigar.
“When you saw George Beck around town, he had a fedora and a suit and wingtips,” Ducey said. “He was very much a businessman.”
