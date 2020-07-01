Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mariah Morningstar, $175; Tiffany Miller, $90; Rebecca Rodriguez, $90; Valerie Matiella, $90; Casey Sinclair, $88; Jay Jones, $125; Jennifer Talich, $115; Jerrica Young, $445; Coy Novakovitch, $100; Heather Baker, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Hans Johnson, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Deborah Simpson, expired permit or registration, $125; Jesse Wescott, no seat belt, $25; Jerrica Young, driving with suspended license – second offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $445; Jessica Brown, under 21 years old possessing alcohol, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $255; Chance Norleen, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 25 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555; Aiden Snider, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $455; Christian Sauers, use of controlled substance, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $455; Joseph Wooden, under 21 years old possessing alcohol, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $255; Shelbi McNeil, expired temporary license or permit, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Cade Weidenhaft, Brooklyn, N.Y., $90; Brian Diercks, Platte City, Mo., $90; Anne Eckenwiler, Playa Del Ray, Calif., $120; Justin Croft, Los Angeles, $135; Bruce Feldman, Colorado Springs, Colo., $90; Yahui Cao, Katy, Texas, $165; Benjamin Daane, Rapid City, S.D., $150; David Speers, Seattle, $120; Ricardo Rodriguez, Big Rock, Ill., $75; James Butler, Billings, $90; Larry Brown, Sheridan, $110; Jaime Diaz, Fort Pierce, Fla., $130; Joseph Wipf, Carter, Mont., $90; Edgar Chapman, Woodland, Calif., $88; Gary Graham, Quincy, Ill., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Antonio Wilson, Billings, driving with invalid license, failure to perform duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property, no auto insurance, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,155; Haden McCroskey, Casper, invalid docs, $125; Alex Martin, Dubois, possession of controlled substance, jail 90 days, 32 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $705; Alex Martin, Dubois, use of controlled substance, jail 90 days, 42 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.