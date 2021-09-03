CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.46 million dollars for conservation in 2021. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking year of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.
Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 111,606 tickets were sold, nearly a 9% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $7.6 million for top conservation issues since its inception.
“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing topics – like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”
This fall, hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta.
