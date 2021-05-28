Cody Library has decided to extend its yoga program throughout June in response to positive feedback from patrons.
Professional yoga instructor Nikki Levine Bustos will continue to teach the classes, which will be held in the Grizzly Hall on June 8 and June 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Classes are open to all ages and skill levels.
Mats are not required to participate, though attendees may bring them if they wish.
Patrons interested in joining should contact the library at (307) 257-1880 or stop by the front desk to sign up.
