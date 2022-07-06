Friday July 8
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday July 9
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday July 10
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena.
Artist-in-Residence Holly Young starts, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Thursday, Buffalo Bill Center of the West Plains Indian Museum.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday July 11
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday July 12
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
