Entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to the Cody Library from noon-1 p.m. Thursday to hear from Melissa Donald, owner of the downtown business MTN GRL Wyoming.
In the fireplace area of the Cody Library, Melissa will be sharing the story of how her business went from “Someday, Maybe” to a real downtown business. Her hope is to inspire others to follow their dreams and create a story for their own businesses.
The event will also showcase the Wyoming Library to Business station, including a laptop with webcam, photography lightbox, portable projector, and a curated list of other business resources that are available for use at the Cody Library.
Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches and business questions to this laid-back event that is free and open to the public. For more information, call (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
This event is offered as part of the Wyoming Library to Business series. Wyoming Library to Business is a business-focused, community-driven and completely free resource connecting Wyoming entrepreneurs and business owners with a network of business experts, resources to learn new skills, and the tools to succeed at every stage.
