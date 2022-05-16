An admitted perfectionist and history buff, sculptor Tanner Loren devoted hours on fulfilling a commission from the Cody Heritage Museum to honor early pioneers.
His assignment was to represent the people who built the town, farmers coming into the Cody area, “the true people who got their hands dirty,” he said. The sculptor used images from the late 1800’s Western frontier to create his piece, saying “it’s all historically accurate.
“One of my favorite parts is doing the research. I was born a century too late.”
Titled “Work To Be Done,” his resulting, life-size bronze monument of a woman and man will be unveiled Sat., May 21, at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Heritage Garden. The garden will also be dedicated during the event.
The project began in the fall of 2020, when the museum board decided to acquire a sculpture, this one of people, for the garden on the building’s west side. Already in place are a Fresno plow, used for constructing canals and ditches, along with two old wagon wheels and a sign for the historic Halfway House Stagecoach Stop.
The board selected Loren out of several applicants, board president/director Lynn Houze said. One of the criteria was a Cody connection.
“We wanted a local artist because we’re a local museum,” she said. Since the monument is about Cody history, “we wanted to keep it in the family,” added curatorial assistant Stephanie Parker.
The piece went through several iterations during the 18-month project. Originally, Loren presented a clay version to the board that featured one male figure. After some brainstorming, the group decided to add a woman, “It ended up as a nice couple,” he said. “It’s a family unit,” reflecting the couples who came to the Bighorn Basin, Parker added.
The male holds a shovel over his shoulder with a pistol and work gloves on his hip. The female holds a hoe in one hand and a basket containing seeds in the other. Their attire reflects the frontier era, down to her foot ware.
“They’re paper-thin, cloth shoes,” Loren said. He chose that design after consulting numerous websites about pioneer women’s shoes. “It’s important for him to be historically accurate,” Parker noted. “He collects a lot of stuff.”
The ‘stuff’ resides in his current studio on Alger Avenue. He’s looking for a new location “because I’ve run out of room,” Loren said. The sculptor opened the studio seven years ago, to go out on his own after working for almost two decades at Caleco Foundry.
“I got on-the-job training, a 20-year degree in foundry arts,” he said.
His life experience in the West began early. Born in Cody in 1984, Loren spent his youth working cattle on a ranch owned by his aunt and uncle in Thermopolis, according to his website tannerloren.com. That experience instilled in him a deep love and respect for the cowboy and Western culture.
At Caleco, he worked hand-in-hand with respected artists as a welder and metal chaser and eventually acquired a passion for sculpting. There, Loren developed his own style while getting a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes details of life as a working artist.
That exposure gave him the knowledge and confidence to make the move from casting other people’s art to crafting his own.
On one nice day toward the end of January, Loren took the sculpture to Caleco for casting. He noted that foundries like Caleco, which survived the pandemic, are busier than ever as the art market recovers. He spent evenings there until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. working on the piece.
Unlike some sculptors, Loren attends his pieces during the entire casting process, including putting on the patina. He chose the traditional mixture of potash and ferric nitrate. Placed atop the bronze, which is almost 90% copper, the patina causes a chemical reaction, similar to putting a penny in acid.
“I was definitely involved in finishing my art,” he said. “I’m kind of a perfectionist.”
Loren molded the clay model, did the metal work and chose the patina and color, Parker noted. The woman’s dress will be red, the man’s pants brown for the sculpture that fulfills one of the artist’s aspirations.
“I love Cody and always wanted to see a monument here,” Loren said. “It’s a dream come true, basically.”
Heritage Garden
The vision to create an area with plantings on the west side of the museum came from the CHM board in 2016, but didn’t become a reality until the summer of 2020. It’s “a permanent living exhibit with an outdoor education area, native plants, pollinator plants, wildflowers and grasses,” according to codyheritagemuseum.org.
“I spearheaded the effort for the garden,” said Geri Hockhalter, currently CHM board vice president.
Volunteers do the pruning and weeding, and donors have provided some of the garden’s embellishments such as the benches. New this year will be a Victorian-era bathtub that’ll be planted with greenery spilling over the sides to look like water.
“It’s been fun, but a lot of work,” she said.
A visitor from Glenrock gave the bronze plaques that identify the plants in the garden and this year will provide a donation box, Hockhalter said.
Another new addition will be the flagpole from the original Buffalo Bill Museum, which now houses the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. Deaccessioned from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, it will be installed in time for the May 21; event, Houze said.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of community support,” she added.
