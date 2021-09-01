FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Cody
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration kickoff, 7 p.m., Elkhorn Bar and Grill.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration, all day, Meeteetse.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Cody
Fistful Of Dirt - Gravel Bike Race, 7 a.m., starts at City Park. Free Melvin Brewing beer for all participants and beer garden open at noon.
Live music by That Damn Sasquatch and food trucks, 7 p.m., City Park.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration, all day, Meeteetse.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Cody
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Labor Day Celebration, all day, Meeteetse.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Reboot Combat Recovery course starts, 6:30 p.m., CMA Church.
