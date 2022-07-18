PN.89.116.21438.7.jpg

Bob Richard at Artist’s Point view of Lower Falls of the Yellowstone, June 1956. (Photo courtesy McCracken Research Library)

The “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series continues at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Thursday at noon in the Coe Auditorium. This time around, Bob’s free talk looks at Cody to Yellowstone over the past 150 years.

