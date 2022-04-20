Friday, April 22nd
Cody
Spring Hobby Fair, 1-5 p.m., Cody Library.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Comedy Night with Andrew Sleighter, starts at 7 p.m., show starts at 8, Cody Cattle Company.
Saturday, April 23rd
Cody
Spring Hobby Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Library.
New Creations Counseling – Art Therapy Group, 10 a.m.-noon, online at newcreationsdc.com/.
Newcomers Club second annual Casino Night fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Cody Senior Center. All proceeds to go to the Cody Senior Center and Heart Mountain Free Clinic.
Sunday, April 24th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 25th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 26th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.