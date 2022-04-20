Friday, April 22nd

Cody

Spring Hobby Fair, 1-5 p.m., Cody Library.

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Comedy Night with Andrew Sleighter, starts at 7 p.m., show starts at 8, Cody Cattle Company.

Saturday, April 23rd

Cody

Spring Hobby Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Library.

New Creations Counseling – Art Therapy Group, 10 a.m.-noon, online at newcreationsdc.com/.

Newcomers Club second annual Casino Night fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Cody Senior Center. All proceeds to go to the Cody Senior Center and Heart Mountain Free Clinic.

Sunday, April 24th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, April 25th

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, April 26th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.