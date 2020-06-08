A 10-year-old blue roan gelding topped a field of 104 horses consigned for the first ever online Cody Country Horse Sale.
Huckleberry, owned by Wade Davis of Utah, sold for $33,250. Described as a gentle and athletic horse, the grade gelding was touted as perfect for ranch and trail work.
“You can cowboy on him, turn around and let the kids ride him the same day,” read Huckleberry’s catalog narrative.
The top bid was comparable with the highest sellers from the Cody Horse Sale’s five previous years that brought $31,000-$36,000.
Average price for the roughly 90 horses sold is comparable to the highest in the sale’s 22-year history, despite the late change to an online-only auction.
The Best of the Rockies Cody Country Horse Sale is known for its location outside Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel and for the quality trail, ranch and roping horses consigned by reputable sellers from across the country.
Due to COVID-19, Jake and Kay Clark, owners of Clark Management Co., announced mid-April plans to move the Cody Horse Sale from outside the Irma to an online-only auction.
“See you at your computer,” the Clarks’ website notice said.
The change did not deter buyers, though, as Jake Clark said they ended up with about twice the number of people bidding on the May 9 sale.
Two horses brought the next highest bid of $24,500. One horse sold by auction and the other by offer afterward.
Sold during the auction was JB Blue Bill Lowery, a registered quarterhorse consigned by Daniel Bontrager of Missouri.
Bontrager described the 6-year-old bay roan gelding as a ranch horse “built to carry a load” that “pulls good from the horn.”
After the sale Pete Houck, first time consigner from Minnesota, accepted a $24,500 offer for one of his geldings.
The Clarks also canceled the May 8 ranch horse competition in Ralston that offers potential buyers a chance to watch consigned horses perform live in roping, barrels, poles and other skills. And there was no live preview outside the Irma before the sale. Instead, buyers could view them ahead of time by video playlist on YouTube or online at codyhorsesale.com.
Buyers were asked to register online and complete bid qualifications before May 7.
The Clarks invited buyers to bid at their computers May 4-9. On May 9 at 1 p.m. a final 3-minute countdown for final bidding started with horse No. 1, and the auction proceeded every three minutes with the sale of each horse.
Originally 104 horses were listed in the sale catalog. There were about eight scratches, Jake Clark said.
Afterward, 12 horses that did not bring their sellers’ minimum bid remained available for sale. Photos of the horses are posted online and interested buyers provided information on how to contact the seller.
Comments posted on social media about the online format were positive.
“It was smooth and very well run,” Darla Hoover said.
Charlie Dean described the process as fair.
“I loved that a bid placed during the last seconds reset the clock for another minute and half so everyone was able to bid their limit,” he wrote. “I was so impressed with the entire process.”
While the online format was a success, the Clarks plan to return the auction to 12th street outside the Irma next year.
“All the Cody businesses will miss seeing you this year and hope to see you in 2021,” the Powell couple said in their online announcement.
The Jake Clark’s Mule Days in Ralston has been moved to an online-only auction also. That sale is June 15-21.
